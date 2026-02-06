What to Stream: Charli xcx, Chalamet in 'Marty Supreme,' Ethan Hawke, 'Cross' and Mario Tennis Fever

Timothée Chalamet starring as a table tennis wizard in "Marty Supreme" and Charli xcx's soundtrack to Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights" are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Richard Linklater's deliciously wistful "Blue Moon" starring Ethan Hawke, Aldis Hodge returning for Season 2 of "Cross" and Nintendo may have its most frenetic tennis game yet with Mario Tennis Fever.

New movies to stream from Feb. 9-15

— Pull up a chair to listen to Ethan Hawke's Lorenz Hart hold court in Richard Linklater's deliciously wistful "Blue Moon" (Saturday, Feb. 14 on Netflix). Linklater's film spends one night with the celebrated lyricist who is watching his longtime songwriter partner, Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) move on with the premiere of "Oklahoma!" on Broadway. Hawke is nominated for best actor by the Oscars. In my review, I called Hawke's Hart "extraordinarily good company."

— The A24 romance "Eternity" (Friday, Feb. 13 on Apple TV) stars Elizabeth Olsen in an afterlife conundrum. In a kind of weigh-station purgatory, she must choose how to spend her afterlife, with her longtime husband (Miles Teller) or her first love (Callum Turner), who died in World War II. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called "Eternity" "imaginative and shrewdly whimsical with an utterly charming cast."

— Another A24 hit, "Marty Supreme," arrives on premium video-on-demand Feb. 10. It's the first chance to watch one of 2025's most acclaimed and Oscar-nominated movies at home. In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck called it "a nerve-busting adrenaline jolt of a movie." Timothée Chalamet stars as a 1950s shoe salesman in New York hellbent on becoming the top professional ping-pong player.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from Feb. 9-15

— Patience is a virtue and time is luxury, particularly for those subject to the music industry. Luckily, Jill Scott, the once-in-a-generation R&B, neo-soul-and-then-some singer plays by her own rules. On Friday, she will release "To Whom This May Concern," her sixth studio album and first full-length project in a decade. Lead singles "Beautiful People" and "Pressha" make it clear that this a meditative release born of experience — lush production, live instrumentation and at its center, the intimacy of Scott's unmistakable voice like a musical north star. The album will also features Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack and Too $hort.

— Charli xcx's first full-length album since "Brat" summer came and went is the soundtrack to Emerald Fennell's starry adaptation of Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights," out Friday. It might be wise not to expect the neon-chartreuse of her rave work; the first taste came in the form of "House" featuring John Cale, an industrial, gothic introduction to the romance. That song, to quote Charli quoting Cale, is both "elegant and brutal." Other moments contain Charli's signatures: autotuned vocals, unexpected production, shackled pop hooks. If that resonates, begin with "Wall of Sound" and "Chains of Love."

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Feb. 9-15

— Aldis Hodge is back as Alex Cross, the detective created by novelist James Patterson, in Season 2 of "Cross" for Prime Video. In the new episodes, Cross is on the case of a serial killer hunting corrupt billionaires. It drops Wednesday.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Feb. 9-15

— While most of the world is watching the Winter Olympics, our friends in the Mushroom Kingdom are hitting the courts in Mario Tennis Fever. This could be Nintendo's most frenetic tennis game yet, thanks to "fever rackets" that let you uncork fireballs, lightning bolts, tornadoes and other effects against your opponents. You can play singles or doubles matches against friends, choosing from a cast of 38 favorites like Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and Yoshi. Or you can play solo in an adventure that turns Mario and company into babies who have to learn tennis skills before they can grow up. Opening serve comes Thursday, Feb. 12, on Switch 2.

— Tokyo's Grasshopper Manufacture has built a reputation over the years with extravagantly gory games like No More Heroes and Lollipop Chainsaw. Its latest is Romeo is a Dead Man, in which the studio promises "super bloody action" and "crazy twists and turns to blow players' minds." Romeo Stargazer is an FBI agent hunting fugitives across multiple universes after the space-time continuum collapses. He can wield swords, guns and more futuristic weapons, and he can summon small minions to attack en masse. And yes, there is a missing girlfriend named Juliet. These violent delights commence Wednesday, Feb. 11, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten

