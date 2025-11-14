What to Stream: 'Wicked: For Good' soundtrack, Ted Danson, 'The Bad Guys 2' and Black cowboys

Ted Danson's "A Man on the Inside" returning to Netflix for its second season and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo belting out the "Wicked: For Good" soundtrack are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Aerosmith teaming up with Yungblud on a new EP, "The Bad Guys 2" hitting Peacock and Jordan Peele looking at Black cowboys in a new documentary series.

New movies to stream from Nov. 17-23

— "Train Dreams," (Friday on Netflix), Clint Bentley's adaptation of Denis Johnson's acclaimed novella, stars Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier, a railroad worker and logger in the early 20th century Pacific Northwest. The film, scripted by Bentley and Greg Kwedar (the duo behind last year's "Sing Sing" ), conjures a frontier past to tell a story about an anonymous laborer and the currents of change around him.

— The DreamWorks Animation sequel "The Bad Guys 2" (Friday on Peacock) returns the reformed criminal gang of animals for a new heist caper. In the film, with a returning voice cast including Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos and Marc Maron, the Bad Guys encounter a new robbery team: the Bad Girls. In his review, AP's Mark Kennedy lamented an over-amped sequel with a plot that reaches into space: "It's hard to watch a franchise drift so expensively and pointlessly in Earth's orbit."

— In "The Roses," Jay Roach ("Meet the Parents'), from a script by Tony McNamara ("Poor Things"), remakes Danny DeVito's 1989 black comedy, "The War of the Roses." In this version, Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch star as a loving couple who turn bitter enemies. In his review, Kennedy called "The Roses" "an escalating hatefest that, by the time a loaded gun comes out, all the fun has been sucked out."

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream on Nov. 21

— Musical theater fans, your time has come… again. "Wicked: For Good" is upon us, and with it comes the release of its official soundtrack. On Friday, after or before you catch the film in theaters, stream its life-affirming compositions to your heart's content. Might we suggest Ariana Grande's "The Girl in the Bubble?" Or Cynthia Erivo's "No Place Like Home?" And for the Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey lovers, yes, there's gold to be unearthed, too.

— Rock this way: Aerosmith is back with new music. Following their 2023 "Greatest Hits" collection and just a few months after the conclusion of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" (the band said it would no longer hit the road due to singer Steven Tyler's voice becoming permanently damaged by a vocal cord injury ) they're teaming up with next gen rock 'n' roller Yungblud. It's a collaborative EP called "One More Time," out Friday. The anthemic opening track, "My Only Angel" sets the tone. What's another one for the road?

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Nov. 17-23

— Raise your hand if you still miss "Succession" Sundays on HBO. An acclaimed Swedish drama called "Vanguard" debuts Tuesday on Viaplay that's of the same vein. It's a dramatization about Jan Stenbeck, one of Europe's most influential media moguls. There's ambition, betrayal and yes, sibling rivalry.

— Ted Danson's "A Man on the Inside" returns to Netflix for its second season on Thursday. Danson plays a widower named Charles who has found a new sense of purpose as an amateur private detective. In Season One, Charles moved into a retirement home to catch his culprit. In Season Two, he goes back to college to solve a case. Danson's real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen, joins the cast as Charles' love interest as he explores the idea of a second chance at romance.

— Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore co-star in "The Assassin" for AMC+. Hawes ("Bodyguard") plays a retired assassin living in solitude on a Greek island whose peaceful life is turned upside down when her estranged son (Highmoore) comes to visit. When the two find themselves in danger they must work together to stay alive. It premieres Thursday.

— Jordan Peele has a new documentary series called "High Horse: The Black Cowboy" coming to Peacock on Thursday. The three-part series examines how stories of Black cowboys have been erased from both pop culture and history books.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Nov. 17-23

— If you bought Mario Kart World when Nintendo launched the Switch 2 back in June, you may be wondering: Do I really need another racing game? Kirby Air Riders comes from designer Masahiro Sakurai, the mastermind behind Super Smash Bros., so it adds that franchise's chaotic combat to the mix. Each of the competitors has different weapons and each of the vehicles has different benefits and drawbacks. And everyone can use Kirby's signature "inhale" technique, which lets you absorb an opponent's skills by, well, swallowing them. So if you like your racing weird, get your motor running Thursday.

— Lou Kesten

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.