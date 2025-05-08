What was the best era for sitcoms?

Look around the different streaming networks today, and you’ll find a few sitcoms still trying to entertain audiences, but reality TV has ushered out the age of scripted/produced television faster than it took for the “Friends” spinoff “Joey” to get cancelled.

But when it comes to the eras of the sitcom, it’s very hard to beat what was getting made in the 1980s!

From Golden Girls, to Night Court, a quick glance at ranker’s definitive list will take you on an undeniable trip down memory lane - but more importantly - also serving as a reminder of the TV dominance of 80s sitcoms.

Sure - the 80s gets very stiff competition from the 90s, and 00s...but it doesn’t get more culturally important, no era has more shared TV moments as a country, no characters were bigger, than what we saw on the TV during the era of the 80s!

Who were some of your faves?