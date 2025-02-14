Entertainment

When is The Right Time to Take a Nap

By Toni Foxx
Napping Napping
By Toni Foxx

1:42 p.m. is the right time to take a nap.

A survey of 2,000 general population Americans found just before a quarter to two is respondents’ ideal time to take a snooze.

They believe the perfect nap should last 51 minutes, meaning they’ll wake up at 2:33 p.m.

The survey found if respondents’ naps go 35 minutes over that — lasting an hour and 26 minutes or longer — that’s the “danger zone” where it does more harm than good.And if a nap lasts an hour and 44 minutes longer than the “perfect” length, then it’s no longer a nap: it’s officially a full sleep session.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!