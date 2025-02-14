When is The Right Time to Take a Nap

1:42 p.m. is the right time to take a nap.

A survey of 2,000 general population Americans found just before a quarter to two is respondents’ ideal time to take a snooze.

They believe the perfect nap should last 51 minutes, meaning they’ll wake up at 2:33 p.m.

The survey found if respondents’ naps go 35 minutes over that — lasting an hour and 26 minutes or longer — that’s the “danger zone” where it does more harm than good.And if a nap lasts an hour and 44 minutes longer than the “perfect” length, then it’s no longer a nap: it’s officially a full sleep session.