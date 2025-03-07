'With Love, Meghan,' the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, renewed for a second season

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — There's going to be more “With Love, Meghan,” the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix lifestyles series.

The streaming service announced Friday that a second season of the show, which debuted this week, has already been shot. Meghan has said the show, which includes her chatting with celebrity pals, is not about a quest for perfection but more about finding joy in the little things.

Netflix said the second season would air this fall.

"With Love, Meghan" was supposed to premiere in January, but the duchess delayed the release due to the devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles.

Meghan announced last month that she was rebranding her fledging lifestyles company to As Ever, after initially calling it American Riviera.

The Duchess was born and raised in Los Angeles and now lives in Montecito, California, with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and their two children.

