Woman drops wedding ring & hubby tears apart car to find it

How far would you go to find your wedding ring if you dropped it & lost it?

One husband tore a car apart to find his wife’s ring...not because he was angry... just to.... find it.

Jessica Foster and her husband Geno were leaving their Southern California home to run errands when Jessica decided to clean her wedding ring with a jewelry cleaning pen.

However, as she cleaned the ring, it fell. Later, she and her husband tried searching and realized the ring was nowhere to be found.

So, Geno completely tore apart the car to find the lost ring. Like COMPLETELY tore it apart. As in.. ABSOLUTELY WRECKED IT!

You think I’m kidding.... they documented the whole process and shared it on TikTok. Look at this destruction.





That’s crazy! I bet she’ll never clean that ring again while they’re in the car. That’s assuming he’ll put it all back together so they can drive that car again.