Woman Finds WWII-Era Message In A Bottle In Hurricane Debby Debris

By Dex & Barbie T

Sender and receiver in awe after message in a bottle found 4,000 miles away

A Florida woman found a World War II-era message in a bottle while cleaning up garbage that washed up from Hurricane Debby.

The note had US Navy letterhead from the Amphibious Training Base located in Little Creek, Virginia. The letter was dated March 4th, 1945 and was addressed to a friend named Lee.

Along with the letter which talked about the man’s plan to go to radio school, the bottle also had a bullet casing, a few shells and “a mini cannonball” inside of it.

The Navy said they can’t authenticate the letter because it doesn’t have any last names, but it’s possible the letterhead on the note existed at that time.

