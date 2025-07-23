Woman Moves Into Retirement Home At 38

Most people dread the idea of moving into a retirement home — but one woman in Melbourne is living her best life doing exactly that… decades ahead of schedule.

The 38-year-old left behind an expensive apartment and a draining job for a slower, simpler life at her aunt’s retirement village. And get this — her new rent is just $325 a month, compared to $1,800 to $3,000+ for similar apartments in her area.

She now lives in a quiet two-bedroom unit surrounded by older neighbors who’ve become like family. Her daily routine? Chair yoga, bingo, morning walks, baking, cycling, freelance writing, and long porch chats. Basically... peace.

She says her mental health has drastically improved and she’s gained a new appreciation for aging, community, and slowing down. No more stress, no more hustle — just good vibes and early dinners.

And yes — she plans to stay there long-term.