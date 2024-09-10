Women go wild for men who do these 6 little things, according to psychology:

1. Offering to pick her up

This is a considerate move most people tend to forget. It shows you’re concerned about her safety, and it might make her feel special. However, if she’s uncomfortable with this offer, she may turn it down, but she will still appreciate your thoughtfulness.

2. Opening and holding doors for her

Same.

3. Actively listening when she’s talking

It is a huge factor when you listen actively and show interest in what’s being expressed. Listen to her talk without interrupting, ask relatable questions, and give her your full attention.

4. Messaging or calling after the first date

Be the one who isn’t afraid to text after a date. It can be a simple message asking if she got home safely or expressing that you had a good time on your date.

If you had fun and want a second date, you must tell her. Women are often anxious about not being asked for a second date, so this dynamic works well.

5. Giving honest compliments

After putting a lot of effort into fixing yourself up for a date, possibly taking hours to get ready, a compliment is appreciated. It lets her know she looks great, and her efforts weren’t wasted.

It will also give her a boost of confidence and will make her feel comfortable on your date.

6. Offering to pay on the first date

Generally, when you ask someone out, you have expressed a responsibility to pay.

A woman may offer to pay or to chip in to show courtesy, but you want to show her she’s important, and you want her to relax and enjoy her time. Some women may insist on paying the bill or splitting it, so go ahead and respect her values. Dating is not a competition.