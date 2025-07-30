Yep, Kim Kardashian Now Has Shapewear for Your FACE

You’ve heard of shapewear for your waist, thighs, and even your arms… but Kim K said “Why stop there?”

Skims just dropped facial shapewear — and yes, this is real life.

Introducing the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap — a $48 compression wrap for your face that promises to snatch your jawline while you sleep. It comes in two classic Skims colors: clay and cocoa, and looks kind of like what you’d wear post-plastic surgery… minus the surgery.

The wrap uses collagen-infused fabric, offers strong compression, and features Velcro closures on top of the head and behind the neck. Your ears stick out, but your jaw gets a full hug. 💆‍♀️

Skims calls it a “must-have addition to your nightly routine,” because who doesn’t want to go to bed looking like a Kardashian superhero?

No word yet on whether this will give you Kim’s jawline by morning… but hey, if you’ve ever wanted to shapewear your face, now’s your moment. 😅