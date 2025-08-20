🦐⚠️ You Should Probably NOT Eat the Radioactive Shrimp from Walmart

Yeah… words we never thought we’d type: radioactive shrimp. 😳
The FDA just dropped a warning telling Americans not to “eat, sell, or serve” Walmart’s Great Value raw frozen shrimp because of possible contamination with Cesium-137 — a radioactive isotope.
Here’s what we know:
- 🚫 The shrimp came from BMS Foods in Indonesia and tested positive for the isotope after being shipped to four U.S. ports.
- 🧪 Even though no shrimp already on U.S. shelves has officially tested positive, the FDA isn’t taking chances and is recommending a recall.
- 🗑️ If you’ve got any in your freezer, toss it! Don’t risk glowing in the dark after dinner.
- 📅 The recalled bags are stamped with “Best By: March 15, 2027.”
- 🌎 They were sold in 13 states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.
👉 Bottom line: if you see Walmart shrimp with that 2027 date, don’t mess with it. Save your seafood cravings for somewhere that won’t turn you into Spider-Man. 🕷️