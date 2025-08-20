Entertainment

🦐⚠️ You Should Probably NOT Eat the Radioactive Shrimp from Walmart

By Dex & Barbie T
Frozen raw shrimp
(Дмитрий Ганжеев - stock.adobe.com)
By Dex & Barbie T

Yeah… words we never thought we’d type: radioactive shrimp. 😳

The FDA just dropped a warning telling Americans not to “eat, sell, or serve” Walmart’s Great Value raw frozen shrimp because of possible contamination with Cesium-137 — a radioactive isotope.

Here’s what we know:

  • 🚫 The shrimp came from BMS Foods in Indonesia and tested positive for the isotope after being shipped to four U.S. ports.
  • 🧪 Even though no shrimp already on U.S. shelves has officially tested positive, the FDA isn’t taking chances and is recommending a recall.
  • 🗑️ If you’ve got any in your freezer, toss it! Don’t risk glowing in the dark after dinner.
  • 📅 The recalled bags are stamped with “Best By: March 15, 2027.”
  • 🌎 They were sold in 13 states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

👉 Bottom line: if you see Walmart shrimp with that 2027 date, don’t mess with it. Save your seafood cravings for somewhere that won’t turn you into Spider-Man. 🕷️

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News