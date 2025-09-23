You wont believe what generation LOVES the early bird special!

A growing number of young Americans, particularly Gen Z and millennials, are choosing early dinner times, with 5–6pm becoming very popular.

Factors driving this shift include health motivations, less alcohol consumption, work-from-home flexibility, fitness-focused lifestyles, and struggles securing prime restaurant reservations due to scalping.

According to OpenTable, 5pm reservations rose 11% from January to August 2025 over the previous year, especially in cities like New York. While once associated with older demographics, early dining now appeals to younger people who value rest, wellness, and efficiency. Social media has amplified the trend, with viral posts glamorizing “dinner by 6, bed by 9.”