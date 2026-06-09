Your 2026 904 Fireworks Guide: County-by-county list of fireworks displays

104.5 WOKV and Superior Fireworks want to help you celebrating the 4th and 250 Years of Freedom with Fireworks! Below are the Firework events happening around NEFL in 2026!

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and there are plenty of places in the Jacksonville area, Northeast Florida, and Southeast Georgia to watch fireworks displays.

Here are the times and places where you can watch fireworks across the area:

Northeast Florida

Duval County

Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville’s fireworks display will launch from two locations this year.

Both launch sites are in downtown Jacksonville, from the Acosta Bridge and east of the Main Street Bridge.

Fireworks at each location will be launched Friday, July 4, at 9 p.m. For more information about parking and road closures, click here.

Jacksonville Beach

Bring the entire family and spend the evening celebrating America’s birthday with fireworks from the Jacksonville Beach Pier (504 1st St. N.) on Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Prior to the show, a “test” shot will be launched at 8:45 p.m.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine

“Fireworks Over The Matanzas,” a 20-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics high over Matanzas Bay, begins at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

The fireworks, which can be seen over the bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions, are set to a soundtrack of patriotic music.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., including a performance by The All-Star Orchestra. Everyone attending should find their parking area before 8 p.m., when road closures begin. For more information, click here.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach

The Hometown 4th of July Fireworks will be happening on Friday, July 4. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. Top 8 Spots to catch 4th of July fireworks on Amelia Island

Clay County

Keystone Heights

The City of Keystone Heights proudly invites residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day with a full day of patriotic festivities honoring 250 years of Freedom, community, and American heritage. Details Here

10:00 AM 9:30 Pm

Orange Park

American Pride 4th of July is back at Moosehaven this year on Friday, July 4! The free event starts at 5 p.m. and features live music, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display over the St. Johns River at dusk.

Live entertainment by Bold City Classics begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will happen at dusk, around 9:15 p.m. Click here for more information.

Columbia County

Lake City

The City of Lake City is hosting a Fourth of July Celebration of “More Than Just Fireworks.”

It’s happening Friday, July 4 at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

There will be live music, food, hot air balloons, family-friendly activities For more information, click here.

Putnam County

Palatka

On the Palatka Riverfront for the City of Palatka’s Annual 4th of July Celebration, happening Saturday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This free, family-friendly event includes live music, food trucks, vendors, a kids zone, face painting, puppet shows by the Pilot Club of Palatka, and a special performance from the Azalea City Children’s Chorus at 4:30 p.m. Details Here

Union County

Lake Butler

This year, Lake Butler Rotary’s Independence Day Celebration is bringing our community a Fourth of July celebration bigger, louder, and more patriotic than anything we’ve ever done before as we celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary. Click here for more information.

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

St. Marys

As part of its Independence Day festival, St. Marys will hold a fireworks display over the St. Marys River Friday, July 4.

Other activities throughout the day include a 5K and 10K run, arts & crafts vendors, entertainment, and a parade. For more information and a schedule of the day’s events, visit the Kiwanis Club of St. Marys website.

Glynn County

Brunswick

Join Glynn County for a daylong 4th of July celebration in recognition of Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary.

The event will begin at 1:00 PM and continue through the evening, with fireworks beginning at 9:00 PM and additional live entertainment following the fireworks display. Click here for more information.

Jekyll Island

Beachfront fireworks will take place Friday, July 4, around 9p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot on the miles of wide beach on Jekyll. Ideal viewing locations include Great Dunes Beach Park and Oceanview Beach Park. For more information, click here.

Sea Island

For guests and residents of Sea Island: The Cloister and Beach Club have many activities scheduled each year during the 4th of July weekend.

July 4th usually begins with a flag-raising ceremony and the day of family fun and celebration ends with a Fireworks Spectacular. Click here for more information about events at Sea Island.

St. Simons Island

A fireworks display will take place Friday, July 4, around 9 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Pier.

The fishing pier and the southernmost end of Mallery Street will be closed to cars and pedestrian traffic beginning the morning of July 4. A section of Neptune Park will be fenced off, and officials ask that all tents be taken down by 7:00 p.m. as a precaution against igniting from sparks.