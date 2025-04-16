Your garage called: it misses your car (but loves your junk)

Remember garages? Those magical boxes attached to houses where people used to put their cars. Apparently, for a whole lot of us, that’s just a quaint historical concept.

A new spring-cleaning poll from Storable and SpareFoot confirms what we already suspected: our garages have become glorified storage units, graveyards for forgotten hobbies, and maybe future Airbnb rentals, but definitely not parking spots.

Here are some shameful findings that a lot of us can relate to!

a staggering 31% of Americans admit their garage is at least half-filled with junk

9% – nearly one in ten! – confessed that their garage is so choked with clutter, their poor car is permanently exiled to the driveway

Only a smug 24% claim their garage is clutter-free...(liars!)

It’s not just the garage, either. We’re apparently dedicating significant square footage inside our homes to storing stuff we probably don’t need.

One in five people admit to using over 500 square feet for storage – that’s basically a two-car garage inside the house!

Think of what you could do with that space! The poll says top choices are:

hobbies a guest room a home gym

Instead, we’ve got boxes of old Beanie Babies and that treadmill we swore we’d use. Even worse, 71% of us have bought something again because we couldn’t find the original buried under Mount Crapmore in the garage!

Reclaim the garage - let our cars come home...or, you know, just close the garage door and pretend the problem doesn’t exist. That works too.