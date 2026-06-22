🗑️ Your Messy Ride Might Be Killing Your Love Life 💔

Your dating life might be getting derailed before the date even starts — by your car.

A new survey found 73% of singles think the way you take care of your car reflects how you take care of yourself, and 67% say a messy car screams “messy life." In fact, one out of four people admits they’ve actually cut a date short because their date’s car was a disaster.

The biggest turnoffs? Trash on the floor, bad smells, leftover food, cigarette odors, and crumbs everywhere. Women were especially likely to say a funky-smelling car was a dealbreaker.

And then there were the horror stories. Survey respondents reported finding everything from used condoms and roaches to maggots, moldy milk, and even a dead cat in a box.

The good news? Romance is a powerful motivator. More than 40% of singles say they give their car an emergency deep clean before a first date.

So if you’re looking for love, you might want to vacuum the backseat before updating your dating profile.