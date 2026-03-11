Your tattoos will get you FREE Chipotle on Friday the 13th!

Friday the 13th always brings the promotion of “flash tattoos” where tattoo shops usually give small, pre-designed tattoos at discounted prices.

Well, Chipotle has turned this idea into a food deal for fans who are “tatted like a Chipotle bag:”

On Friday, March 13, customers who show up with a tattoo will get a buy-one-get-one free entree BUT the deal only lasts for one hour, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., in-restaurant only!

Here’s the best part: you don’t actually have to have permanent ink to participate!

Real tattoos, temporary tattoos, or even designs drawn on with marker can qualify for the deal as long as restaurant staff approves them. EACH tattooed customer can unlock a free entree with the purchase of another item of equal or greater value.

Groups can redeem up to five free menu items per check, but each free entree requires someone with a tattoo to be present.

NOTE: Kids meals are excluded.

So if you want a free burrito this Friday the 13th, bring your ink — or at least a Sharpie.