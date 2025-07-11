From YouTube to CEO? MrBeast Makes His Move on X

MrBeast is shooting his shot again—this time with a typo.

YouTuber and giveaway king MrBeast is back to applying for the job of CEO of X (formerly Twitter), now that Linda Yaccarino has officially stepped down.

If this sounds familiar—it’s because it is. He first floated the idea back in 2022 when Elon Musk took over the platform. Now, with the CEO seat open again, MrBeast replied to a tweet about it saying:👉 “I’ll fill the roll.”

Yes. Roll. Like the bread. 🥖

Fans immediately caught the typo and had a field day in the replies. One person joked, “He’s already cooking,” while others doubled down on their support:

“Elon Musk, make it happen.” “This would go insanely hard. The publicity alone would justify it.”

And honestly… they’re not wrong.

With MrBeast’s social media reach, marketing genius, and $500,000 treasure hunts, giving him control of the platform would be one heck of a publicity stunt.

Whether Elon actually considers it or not, one thing’s clear: MrBeast’s influence? Still unmatched. Spelling? Maybe not so much.