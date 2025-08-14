Entertainment

🛋️ “Zone Zero” Exercise Is So Easy… You Might Already Be Doing It

By Dex & Barbie T
(LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com)
By Dex & Barbie T

Hate the gym? Don’t want to break a sweat? There’s a new fitness trend just for you — and it’s called Zone Zero.

Zone Zero movement is ultra low-intensity activity — so low, your heart rate never even gets above half its maximum. Translation: it’s so easy, you could be doing it by accident.

We’re talking things like:

  • Stretching at your desk 🖥️
  • Slow walking 🚶‍♀️
  • Yoga 🧘‍♂️
  • Gentle cycling 🚲
  • Even tidying, cooking, or shopping 🛒

And while it won’t replace the 75 minutes of high-intensity or 150 minutes of moderate exercise experts recommend each week, it’s still a win. Benefits include lower stress, better circulation, mental clarity, and even helping your digestion.

Think of it as “active rest” — perfect for people who want to start moving without feeling like they’re training for a marathon. And who knows? It could be your gateway to something more intense… or at least more than walking from the couch to the fridge.

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News