Come Hang With WOKV At Lifetime Enclosures 7.19

Lifetime - BBQ

Lifetime Enclosures will be having an OPEN HOUSE COOK OUT this weekend 7.19.25!

Get inspired with Lifetime Enclosures and Lifetime Flooring at this weekend’s Open house! Explore our stunning enclosures and stylish flooring options—perfect for transforming your space. Be sure to ask about our popular Floor Coating services too! Plus, FREE FOOD AND DRINKS!

  • The WOKV team will be there with your chance at tickets to an upcoming Jumbo Shrimp Game!

📅 Date: Saturday, July 17th!

🕙 Time: 10 AM – 3 PM

