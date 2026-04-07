Come Watch “First Coast Military Life” LIVE At The Block JAX!

This FREE Event panel brings together four Jacksonville City Council members who are also military veterans or currently serving, offering a rare and powerful perspective at the intersection of military service, civic leadership, and national security. Attendees will discover how military experience is shaping Jacksonville’s future—from national security and defense missions to managing the city’s rapid growth. See how the leaders who served our country are now securing our community’s 21st-century legacy. The event is important because it connects national security to local decision-making, educates the public on Jacksonville’s strategic value, and demonstrates how veteran-led leadership can help shape a forward-looking, 21st-century American city.

Moderators: Chris Budihas and co-host w/ Randall Thomas

Nick Howland (R); Vice President City Council, CEO The Fire Watch, Consultant, and US Navy veteran officer; originally from IL

Jimmy Peluso (D); City Councilman, Vystar Military Affairs VP; former active duty US Navy and now Commander in the Navy Reserves; originally from Jax

Will Lahnen (R); City Councilman, Finance Leader at Wounded Warrior Project; former active duty US Navy; originally from Jax

Chris Miller (R); City Councilman, Local Office Chief of Staff for Congressman Rutherford; retired US Army Colonel; originally from PA

First Coast Military Live LIVE

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