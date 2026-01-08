The Dreams Come True Gala: A Winter Wonderland will be an immersive evening where guests are transported into the magic of snow-filled journeys we’ve created for children facing life-threatening medical conditions.

Event Info:

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Sawgrass Marriott1000 Tournament Players Club Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Attire: Black Tie

Highlights of the Evening

Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction

Dreamer Introductions

Seated Dinner and Program

Live Auction and Entertainment

Get Your Tickets on the Gala site page: https://bit.ly/DCT-2026Gala

©2026 Cox Media Group