The Dreams Come True Gala: A Winter Wonderland will be an immersive evening where guests are transported into the magic of snow-filled journeys we’ve created for children facing life-threatening medical conditions.
Event Info:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Sawgrass Marriott1000 Tournament Players Club Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Attire: Black Tie
Highlights of the Evening
- Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction
- Dreamer Introductions
- Seated Dinner and Program
- Live Auction and Entertainment
Get Your Tickets on the Gala site page: https://bit.ly/DCT-2026Gala
©2026 Cox Media Group