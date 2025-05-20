Events

Its A Grand Opening At ArchWell!

Archwell - Remote 5.28

Join Rich Jones and the 104.5 WOKV team this Thursday (5.28) at the ArchWell Grand Opening at 1072 Arlington Road from 11am-1pm! Rich in the team will have music, games and your chance to win tickets to a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game! Learn more about the event here! www.archwellhealth.com/locations/jacksonville

At ArchWell Health, we help adults age 60+ lead healthier lives through superior senior primary care and stronger patient-to-doctor relationships.

You’ll find plenty of reasons to love being an ArchWell Health member. You’ll also discover that they add up to something huge—a healthier and happier you.

