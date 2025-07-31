JMN Live from the Zero Suicide Summit at Florida Blue

Thursday August 14th Jacksonville’s Morning News will be broadcasting live from the Zero Suicide Summit at Florida Blue!

Be part of a powerful day of connection, learning, and action.

Discover how Jacksonville is aligning with statewide strategies to reduce suicide and promote mental wellness.

Hear from local and national experts sharing innovative, evidence-based solutions that save lives.

Be moved by real stories that bring the urgency of this work to life.

Connect with cross-sector partners who share your commitment to building a stronger, more resilient community.

Walk away with clear, actionable steps you can take to support suicide prevention efforts right here in Jacksonville.

Together, we can turn awareness into action—and hope into lasting change.

Zero Suicide Jax

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning news On August 14th on the free WOKV App, or TAP/CLICK here. If you are interested in attending this event you can Register here

