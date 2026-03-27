Join The Jacksonville Small Business Forum!

JSEB and CMG are calling all local entrepreneurs!! Got a business you’re trying to grow? Ready to turn it into REAL opportunity?

Join us April 30th at 5:30 PM at the Farrah & Farrah Performance Studio for the Jacksonville Small Business Forum!

Learn how to connect your business with the City of Jacksonville and unlock access to training, funding, and city contracts! Whether you’re just starting out or already growing this is YOUR moment.

PLUS one business owner in attendance will win $5,000 in on-air marketing!

Spots are limited so register below:

Food will be provided.

The Jacksonville Small Business Forum & JSEB your pathway to opportunity. Take the next step… TODAY.

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