Join Us August 9th for TOUCH-A-TRUCK!

Get ready to honk, climb, and explore—Touch A Truck is back on August 9th! This family-friendly event lets kids and adults get up close with all kinds of big trucks, emergency vehicles, and construction equipment. Don’t miss the chance to see, touch, and even sit inside these awesome machines!

WHEN: August 9th, 2025

WHERE? Brooks Family YMCA , 10423 Centurion Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL 32256

, TIME: 8am-1pm (Horn Free Hour 8am-9am, Sponsored by Arlington Toyota

Admission to Touch-A-Truck is free, but we are collecting School supply donations

We ask everyone to bring some school supply items to drop off at check in! RSVP below for your FREE Touch-a-Truck tickets - your ticket includes a signed waiver, otherwise you’ll need to wait in line to sign that same waiver when you arrive at Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 9th.

Each persons over 18 must have a ticket, and fill out a waiver by RSVPing below, but all dependents can be listed on the responsible party’s ticket.