Medevidence Live: Restoring Mobility: The Science and Practice of Ankle Surgery - Food & Forum

Join 104.5 WOKV and host Rich Jones for an exclusive discussion with Dr. Hiram Carrasquillo, Orthopedic Surgeon at Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville. Dr. Carrasquillo specializes in foot and ankle sports injuries, reconstruction, trauma, and ankle replacements.

Dr. Hiram Carrasquillo‘s “Restoring Mobility: The Science and Practice of Ankle Surgery,” will explore the latest advances in ankle replacement technology, modern implants, and minimally invasive techniques that improve outcomes for patients. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how cutting-edge surgical practices are restoring movement and enhancing quality of life.

Plus, Free Food From Carrabba’s !

When: Wednesday, October 15th - 11am to 1pm

Where: The 104.5 WOKV Farah & Farah Performance studio

11700 central pkwy jacksonville fl 32224

Learn More about Dr. Hiram Carrasquillo, Orthopedic Surgeon from Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville.

Dr. Hiram Carrasquillo.

Dr. Hiram Carrasquillo specializes in the treatment of the foot & ankle sports injuries, reconstruction, trauma, ankle replacements, lower leg and general orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Carrasquillo has collaborated in the care of NFL Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville Sharks, Jacksonville, University, and many high school level athletes.

©2025 Cox Media Group