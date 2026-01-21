Ron Townsend Golf Classic - Monday, February 23

The The 22nd Annual Ron Townsend Golf Classic is set to happen again on February 23rd! This tournament has raised over $2 Million for financial assistance for deserving students in North Jacksonville to receive a high-quality faith-based education at Guardian Catholic School regardless of financial situation or religious preference.

Events to expect this year:

Unique format designed for excitement and a fast pace of play

9 Hole-In-One Contests

$1 Million Shootout

A Silent Auction

See the items Here (do not need to be present to win)

Golf Ball Drop Raffle ($5000 to the winner)

