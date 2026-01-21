Ron Townsend Golf Classic - Monday, February 23

The The 22nd Annual Ron Townsend Golf Classic is set to happen again on February 23rd! This tournament has raised over $2 Million for financial assistance for deserving students in North Jacksonville to receive a high-quality faith-based education at Guardian Catholic School regardless of financial situation or religious preference.
Events to expect this year:
- Unique format designed for excitement and a fast pace of play
- 9 Hole-In-One Contests
- $1 Million Shootout
- A Silent Auction
- Silent Auction
- Golf Ball Drop Raffle ($5000 to the winner)

