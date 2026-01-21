Events

Ron Townsend Golf Classic - Monday, February 23

The 22nd Annual Ron Townsend Golf Classic

The The 22nd Annual Ron Townsend Golf Classic is set to happen again on February 23rd! This tournament has raised over $2 Million for financial assistance for deserving students in North Jacksonville to receive a high-quality faith-based education at Guardian Catholic School regardless of financial situation or religious preference.

Events to expect this year:

  •  Unique format designed for excitement and a fast pace of play
  • 9 Hole-In-One Contests
  • $1 Million Shootout
  • A Silent Auction
    • See the items Here (do not need to be present to win)
  • Golf Ball Drop Raffle ($5000 to the winner)

For more info and to register, Click here

