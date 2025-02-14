Salute America, a night to honor Rush Limbaugh’s legacy hosted by 104.5 WOKV

WOKV 104.5 invites you to an unforgettable night dedicated to celebrating the incredible legacy of Rush Limbaugh. On March 1st, 2025, we’ll be honoring the radio legend with an evening filled with iconic stories, moments, and memories that shaped Rush’s remarkable career. As one of his top affiliates, WOKV proudly remembers the man who left an indelible mark on radio and American culture. Hosted by WOKV’s own Rich Jones, the event will feature special guests Erick Erickson and James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, along with a few surprises that any Rush fan won’t want to miss. Join us from 7:15 PM to 9:00 PM at the beautiful World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort for this one-of-a-kind celebration. Doors open at 6:45 PM—don’t miss your chance to relive some of Rush’s most iconic moments.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 1st, 2025

Saturday, March 1st, 2025 Time: 7:15 PM - 9:00 PM (Doors open at 6:45 PM)

7:15 PM - 9:00 PM (Doors open at 6:45 PM) Location: World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort, 500 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092

World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort, 500 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092 Tickets on Sale: January 20th, 2025, at 12 AM

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Ticket Options:

VIP Ticket ($150): Includes a signed copy of James Golden/Bo Snerdley’s book Rush on the Radio , exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and a pre-event meet-and-greet with Mr.Snerdley, Erick Erickson, and Rich Jones.

Includes a signed copy of James Golden/Bo Snerdley’s book , exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and a pre-event meet-and-greet with Mr.Snerdley, Erick Erickson, and Rich Jones. Tier 1 Ticket ($65): General access to the event with prime seating.

General access to the event with prime seating. Tier 2 Ticket ($40): Standard access to the event.

This is an event for all Rush Limbaugh fans who want to celebrate his life and legacy. Get your tickets before they sell out!

Thank you to our sponsors:

©2025 Cox Media Group