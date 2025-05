Weathering The Storm

Join 104.5 WOKV and Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh for Weathering the Storm on Wednesday, June 4 at the Farah & Farah Performance Studio.

Prepare for hurricane season with expert insights from “The Chief” himself. This free event includes lunch, but space is limited — registration is required. Reserve your spot now!

This free event includes lunch, but space is limited — registration is required.

Where: The 104.5 WOKV Farah And Farah Performance Room

11700 central pkwy jacksonville fl 32224

When: June 4th from 12pm-2pm

