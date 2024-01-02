First Coast YMCA wants to help you get a healthy start to the new year

The new year means many are getting a kick start on their resolutions, and that could include hitting the gym or adopting a healthier lifestyle.

“Goals are important because they help you stay motivated and they measure your progress over time,” said Tailyn Mulahasanovic, a group exercise coordinator at the Winston Family YMCA.

Wherever you want to land, the First Coast YMCA wants to help you achieve your 2024 health goals.

“We offer tons of different group exercise classes,” Mulahasanovic said. “We have yoga and Pilates for those slower mobility classes as well.”

While getting your heart pumping and moving your body is so important, the YMCA also offers other tools to achieve your healthy living goals.

“Healthy living is also sleep, it’s mindfulness, turning back the clock on chronic disease,” said Connie Smith, the Senior Director of Healthy Living at the Winston Family YMCA.

Smith said chronic diseases are a major issue in Northeast Florida, including diabetes, arthritis, and high blood pressure.

“We look at blood pressure and how to use a blood pressure catheter, what does it mean to have hypertension and how do we turn back the time,” Smith said.

The YMCA also has a program for cancer survivors, which Smith said is the Livestrong program, and it’s free.

“We introduce you to exercise, we introduce you to healthy breathing, flexibility,” said Connie. “We look at what your goals are, but we also look at like what you’ve been through with your cancer diagnosis.”

So, no matter your age or health background, you can get off on the right foot this year and crush those health resolutions.

