Teen who started organization that helps homeless is first Doing Good in Your Neighborhood honoree

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Action News Jax Family Focus has awarded the first monthly winner of the Doing Good in Your Neighborhood recognition program.

Madison Kirksey is a bright young lady who started an organization called “Get Back Up Again Organization Of Hope,” which helps those who are homeless.

Members go out every third Sunday to hand out a meal, clothes, shoes, hygiene bags, pillows, blankets and snacks. It was her vision at 8-years-old for a school project and the organization was officially established in 2019. Madison is a straight A student in the early college program. She loves to give back and has a promising future.

Her parents are extremely proud of her successes and love for her community.

On Thursday, her family joined her at Family Focus partner Beaver Toyota in St. Augustine, where she was presented a $500 check as a donation to go directly to her organization.

Congratulations to Madison and her organization for all they do to help the Jacksonville area!

The Doing Good in Your Neighborhood program recognizes a person each month for what they do to help the community. To nominate someone, click here.

