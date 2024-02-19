Tuesday at 7 p.m. on CBS47 & FOX30: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Black History: Past and Present’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday night, Action News Jax Family Focus will present “Black History: Past and Present” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on both CBS47 and FOX30.

Join Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes and Dawn Lopez as they show you around the Ritz Theatre and Museum, highlighting those who broke barriers and helped put Jacksonville on the map.

You’ll also get a glimpse of what the area surrounding the theatre had to offer with a stroll down Main Street, from family life and school to emerging businesses and professions like doctors and lawyers.

Don’t forget to join Action News Jax on Tuesday night for this important look back at Jacksonville’s Black history.

