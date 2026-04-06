104.5 WOKV has your last chance to win passes to Welcome to Rockville!

Welcome to Rockville 2026

Get ready for the ultimate rock experience! 104.5 WOKV is giving you a chance to score FREE passes to Welcome to Rockville, the biggest rock festival of the year, happening May 7th-10th, 2026 in Daytona Beach.

Featuring over 50 legendary bands this is the festival every rock fan has been waiting for.

All you need to do is enter down below or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV APP.

Missed the cue to call? Purchase tickets now at welcometorockville.com!

Enter here now!!

Get hyped for the festival!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/06/26 – 05/03/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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