B98.5 Plastic Payoff: You could win $1,000! (*** ENTER YOUR STATION’S HEADLINE***)

Payroll Payout - WOKV

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The Payroll Payout Contest starts Monday, April 21 and goes through Friday, June 6*.

Here’s how you could win from WOKV:

· Listen to 104.5 WOKV Jacksonville’s News and Talk Monday, April 21 through June 6* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm*

Monday, April 21 through June 6* weekdays at and · We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours · You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

to enter the keyword on the (until 30 minutes past the hour) · One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

WINNER MUST PICK UP THE PHONE

Official Contest Rules

>>CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!<<