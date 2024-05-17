Buddy Guy Tickets Could Be Yours! Register here!

Buddy Guy 2024

At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more!

Don’t miss out on your chance to see this legend performing at the St Augustine Amp on July 20th! Use the entry form below and register for your chance at a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets available for purchase here!

In the mean time, get ready for the show by checking out these hits...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 05/17/24 – 07/19/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2024 Cox Media Group