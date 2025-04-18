Catch WOKV at Conviva on April 22nd!

Conviva Remote

On April 22nd, 2025, Chase Bunker from 104.5 WOKV will be at Conviva Senior Primary Care on San Jose Blvd. from 10 AM to 12 PM. This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to connect with local professionals, learn more about Conviva’s services, and participate in engaging activities. Whether you’re a current customer or new to Conviva, stop by and enjoy an informative and exciting event filled with opportunities to engage and learn more about the services offered to help improve your health and well-being.

