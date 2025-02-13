Celebrate Employee Appreciation Day with WOKV and a chance to see Coral Reefer Band!

Daily's Place VIP Giveaway

March 7th is Employee Appreciation Day, and we want YOU to help us recognize the incredible individuals who go above and beyond in the workplace! Whether you’re a boss or an employee, nominate a standout coworker and they could win an exclusive VIP experience brought to you by Daily’s Place Blue to see Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band at Daily’s Place on March 15th!

The winner will receive a VIP Package that includes:

4 seats in a private area for an unforgettable concert experience

VIP parking

VIP entrance for a hassle-free arrival

Access to 2 VIP lounges, including the Fields Auto Group Terrace Suite with private bathrooms

Personal food and beverage attendant to keep the good times rolling

It’s the perfect way to show appreciation for someone who truly deserves it. So, don’t wait—nominate your deserving colleague and let’s celebrate the people who make work a little brighter! Nominate today and get ready for a night of great music, unforgettable views, and top-tier service. It’s time to reward the rockstars of your workplace!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 02/17/25 – 03/07/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit our website (wokv.com) or download the free WOKV app. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

