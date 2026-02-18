Chinese New Year - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Chinese New Year is the perfect excuse to explore some of Jacksonville’s best Chinese restaurants. If you love bold, authentic flavors, check out Szechuan Kitchen on Old St. Augustine Road, where favorites like Dan Dan noodles and braised beef noodles keep locals coming back. Craving dim sum? Head to TimWah Dim Sum on Point Meadows Drive for barbecue pork buns, salt and pepper shrimp, pan-fried turnip cake, and their adorable red bean pig buns that are almost too cute to eat.

Over in Bay Meadows, Gaa Cafe offers a cozy, Hong Kong-inspired experience. This woman-owned coffee shop is known for its Hong Kong–style French toast and its panda egg tart topped with a marshmallow. Whether you’re celebrating with family or friends, these local spots make it easy to ring in the New Year with great food right here in Jacksonville.