Come Party with WOKV at Shrimp Fest for Games Prizes and Nonstop Fun

Shrimp fest 2025

Get ready for a weekend full of fun, flavor, and fantastic prizes! Join WOKV at the 2025 Shrimp Festival, where we’ll be hanging out in our very own WOKV tent, and you’re invited! Swing by to play exciting games, and win exclusive station prizes all weekend long. Whether you’re here for the shrimp, the sunshine, or the live music, don’t miss your chance to connect with us and make the most of this iconic local celebration. It’s family-friendly, fun-packed, and totally free – we can’t wait to see you there!

WHERE: Fernandina Beach

WHEN: May 3rd- May 4th

©2025 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!