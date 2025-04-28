Come Party with WOKV at Shrimp Fest for Games Prizes and Nonstop Fun

Shrimp fest 2025

Get ready for a weekend full of fun, flavor, and fantastic prizes! Join WOKV at the 2025 Shrimp Festival, where we’ll be hanging out in our very own WOKV tent, and you’re invited! Swing by to play exciting games, and win exclusive station prizes all weekend long. Whether you’re here for the shrimp, the sunshine, or the live music, don’t miss your chance to connect with us and make the most of this iconic local celebration. It’s family-friendly, fun-packed, and totally free – we can’t wait to see you there!

WHERE: Fernandina Beach

WHEN: May 3rd- May 4th

