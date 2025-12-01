Come tailgate with 104.5 WOKV at the Duuuval House!

Duuuval House

DUUUUUUVAL !

Come join 104.5 WOKV at Duuuval House on Sunday, December 7 2025 for a tailgate with purpose. Located at 1611 East Duval Street, right beside the stadium. This community tailgate is raising funds for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, a foundation dedicated to supporting local families fighting childhood cancer.

Your donation grants access to food, beverages, music, games, and drawings throughout the day. Every dollar goes directly to the Jay Fund, helping provide financial and emotional assistance so families can focus on caring for their child, not the mounting bills.

Whether you’re a Jags fan, Colts fan, or just here to support a great cause, we invite you to come together for hope, strength, and community. Bring your friends and family, donate online for access, and help make a meaningful difference in the lives of families who need it most.

teal-gate

