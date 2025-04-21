Connect, Play & Win with WOKV at the JAX Chamber Expo!

JAX Chamber (JAX Chamber)

Join WOKV at the JAX Chamber Expo, happening Sunday, April 27th from 4 PM to 7 PM!

This high-energy community event is your chance to connect with local businesses, explore exciting opportunities, and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon. We’ll be there with a table full of free prizes, interactive games, and great vibes, so be sure to stop by and say hello! Whether you’re networking, browsing, or just enjoying the atmosphere, this is one Sunday you won’t want to miss.

Where: Adam W. Herbert University Center, 12000 Alumni Dr

Presented by Florida Blue

florida blue logo

