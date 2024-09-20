Constellation FURKY & FRIENDS has your tickets for the PGA tour!

Constellation Furyk & Friends

Get ready for an unforgettable week at Timuquana Country Club as Constellation Furyk & Friends, presented by Circle K, makes its grand return for the fourth year! From September 30 to October 6, Jacksonville will come alive with the excitement of the PGA Tour Champions event.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill of world-class golf up close—listen to 104.5 WOKV every weekday for your cue to call 855-765-1045.

This is your chance at pair of exclusive three-day passes to a premier sporting event where excitement and elegance collide!

Purchase extra tickets here at TicketMaster.com

