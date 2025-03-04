Don’t miss the last chance to win tickets to see Luis Elizondo at the Florida Theatre!

Get ready, Jacksonville! This is your chance to see Luis Elizondo, former Pentagon official and renowned UFO expert, live at the Florida Theatre on March 9th. Elizondo, who played a key role in the government’s investigation of aerial phenomena, will take the stage to discuss his groundbreaking work, share fascinating insights, and explore the mysteries of the unknown. With years of experience at the forefront of this intriguing field, Elizondo offers a unique perspective on some of the most compelling topics in modern science and national security. Enter below or on the free 104.5 WOKV mobile app for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this exclusive event and be part of an evening that promises to be both thought-provoking and eye-opening. This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the leading figures in UFO research—don’t let it pass by!

Want to secure your seats now? Purchase tickets at floridatheatre.showare.com!

