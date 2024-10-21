Don’t miss out on seeing Luis Elizondo live at the Florida Theatre!

104.5 WOKV, Jacksonville’s News and Talk station, is thrilled to offer you an exclusive final opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see the enigmatic Luis Elizondo at the iconic Florida Theatre on November 8, 2024! Known for his groundbreaking work on UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) and his compelling insights into government secrecy, Elizondo’s presentation promises to be a captivating experience for anyone curious about the mysteries of the universe. Don’t miss your chance to hear from one of the most influential figures in contemporary ufology—register now for your chance to secure a pair of tickets to this unforgettable event!

Enter here for your shot at winning tickets!

Here is a sneak peek of what to expect at the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/21/24 – 11/06/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2024 Cox Media Group