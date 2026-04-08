Enjoy the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival with 104.5 WOKV

st Augustine festival

Sign up below for your chance to win tickets to the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival from May 6th - 9th, 2026.

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns May 6-9. Named one of Florida’s top 10 food and wine festivals, this annual event, now in its sixth year, celebrates the intersection of food, beverage and culture.

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival features four days of tastings, masterclasses, demonstrations, soirées and bespoke dining experiences, featuring celebrity guest chefs, renowned winemakers and proprietors, local chefs, artisan and craft spirits, wine and beer.

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Grab your tickets to all the events NOW at St.AugustineFood+WineFestival.com

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/08/26 – 05/03/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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