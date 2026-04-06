Enter for a chance to win tickets to watch the Jax Sharks VS Orlando Pirate!

Jax Sharks

We want to give you the chance to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs Orlando Pirates on April 17th, 2026 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Y’all ready for some football? The Jacksonville Sharks are kicking off the 2026 season with Country & Camo Night at our Home Opener, presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing! Dust off your boots, throw on your camo, and get ready for a night full of football, fun, and Southern spirit.

1,000 fans will receive a 2026 Jacksonville Sharks magnet schedule courtesy of Rolland Reash, so you can keep up with every game this season. Expect live entertainment, country tunes, and all the hard-hitting action you’ve been waiting for! PLUS enjoy a halftime performance by the world-famous Disc-Connected K9s.

Jax Sharks

Thanks to 104.5 WOKV, enter now down below for a chance to win tickets or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV App!

ENTER HERE!

Want to get extra tickets? Purchase them now at ticketmaster.com!

Get ready for the game...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/06/26 – 04/14/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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