Enter now for FREE tickets to the Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival!

Overview:

Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival Coming March 7, 2026.

Set beneath the Fuller Warren at Artist Walk, the all-inclusive Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival will take place on March 7, 2026, transforming the area into a lively celebration of the region’s food, wine, and culture.

The festival will showcase 20–25 chefs and restaurants, bringing together the best in local cuisine for an evening of tasting and connection. Guests can indulge in a wide selection of wines, craft beverages, and specialty pairings, while enjoying live entertainment and interactive experiences that showcase Jacksonville’s creative spirit.

This exciting community event is made possible through the support of dedicated partners, including local businesses, wineries, and community sponsors, all coming together to highlight the flavors and talent that define the region.

