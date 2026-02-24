Enter to see the Police Academy plus a live conversation with Steve Guttenberg!

the Police Academy with Steve Guttenberg

104.5 WOKV, Jacksonville’s News and Talk has your way into The 40th Anniversary Screening of the Police Academy... Plus a Live Conversation with Steve Guttenberg. All happening at the Florida Theatre, March 12, 2026 @ 7:30 PM.

Join Steve Guttenberg (Carey Mahoney) for a behind-the-scenes look at the classic 1984 blockbuster comedy, Police Academy, the first of seven movies that remain one of the highest-earning film franchises ever. After the screening, Steve will host a moderated discussion, diving into highlights from his impressive four-decade career.

