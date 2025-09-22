Enter to win a chance to see Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters live at the Florida Theatre!

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

The Boxmasters is an American rock band formed in Bellflower, California, in 2007 by actor Billy Bob Thornton and Grammy Award-winning recording engineer J.D. Andrew. In August 2024, the group released their 17th album, Love & Hate in Desperate Places, and has completed several other records that have yet to be released.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters live at the Florida Theatre on October 5, 2025!

Listen to some of their hits!

