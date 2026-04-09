Enter to win a FREE 4 pack of tickets to The Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Family Funday!

Jumbo Shrimp

104.5 WOKV wants to send you to see the Jumbo Shrimp take on the Charlotte Knights April 19th, 2026 at VyStar Ballpark. All you need to do to win a 4 pack of tickets is sign up down below or on the free 104.5 WOKV App!

Enter right here!

Game Highlight (5):Bark n Brew

On this Bark In The Park we invite you bring that four-legged friend to join the Jumbo Shrimp for a pregame Bark & Brew. For just $37 (plus tax), fans will receive unlimited beer sampling from 11am-1pm, as well as a ticket to the 2:05 p.m. game. Tickets may be purchased by clicking “MORE INFO” with the password: bark and brew. BREWERIES SCHEDULED TO APPEAR: Ruby Beach Congaree and Penn Southern Swells Aardwolf Veterans New Belgium MolsonCoors Fishweir Green Room Coppertail Boston Beer Yuengling Carbliss Ink Factory *TICKET OFFERS CANNOT BE COMBINED | More Info

Game Highlight: Youth Sports Day

The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition! To get your team in on the action email: codyb@jaxshrimp.com

Game Highlight: First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day)

The Jumbo Shrimp and First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency welcome you and your canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. | Presented By First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency

Game Highlight: Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday

Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary, PRE-GAME, face painting and balloon animals! | Presented By Baptist Health

Game Highlight: Kids Round the Bases

Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida | Presented By Goodwill Industries of North Florida

Tickets to the Jumbo Shrimp available at MLB.Tickets.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/09/26 – 04/15/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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